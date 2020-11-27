A doctor who examined former NRL star Jarryd Hayne’s alleged rape victim has told how her injuries were caused by blunt force possibly involving a bite or a finger.

“In the photographs she provided there was very clear evidence of injury,” Dr Maria Nittis, who has examined about 1000 alleged sexual assault victims, told a Newcastle District Court jury on Friday during Hayne’s rape trial.

“It would have been quite painful.”

Dr Nittis, who examined the woman on November 12, 2018, about six weeks after the alleged rape, said she was shown photographs of the injuries the woman had taken on her mobile phone soon after Hayne had allegedly attacked her and left her house on the outskirts of Newcastle.

The doctor said the woman had suffered two clear lacerations to her vagina and her injuries were consistent with penetration of her genitalia.

She said the cuts would have been caused by blunt force, possibly by a finger or a bite and there would have been quite a lot of blood.

Hayne claims he was giving the woman consensual oral sex when his fingernail must have cut her vagina.

The woman believed she had been bitten and felt violated after telling Hayne “no” and “stop”.

In phone intercepts played to the court, Hayne told Newcastle Knights player Mitchell Pearce on November 15, 2018 – four days before he was arrested – the woman was from Newy and was “a full-blown weirdo”.

Hayne said the woman had sent him nude photos on Snapchat and he thought he would pop in on her on his way home.

Hayne, who had been celebrating rugby league player Wes Naiqama’s bucks party weekend in Newcastle, had paid a taxi driver $550 to take him to Sydney before asking her to stop at the woman’s house for a few minutes.

Hayne told Pearce in the phone call intercepted by police the woman “wigged out” when she realised he had a taxi waiting.

Hayne said the woman started to bleed a little and it must have been caused by his fingernail so he left.

He said the woman had later contacted him to say he had been aggressive and she was telling him, “No, no, no.”

In another phone call to an unidentified male, Hayne said the woman had “blown up” after he brushed her and she was filthy with him.

Crown prosecutor Brian Costello has told the jury Hayne attacked the woman in her bedroom after she invited him to her house on the outskirts of Newcastle on September 30, 2018 – the night of the NRL grand final.

They had never met but had been in contact on social media after the woman sent Hayne an Instagram message saying he was gorgeous.

Mr Costello said Hayne arrived at about 9pm and stayed for about 45 minutes, committed two sex acts on her and caused two separate injuries to her genitalia before leaving. The woman’s mother was in the house watching the grand final.

The woman, now aged 28, later sent text messages to a girlfriend saying she thought Hayne had bitten her vagina and she felt violated.

She said she went to see Dr Susanna Smart three days later who examined the injury to her vagina and told her, “It looks like a bite.”

Hayne, 32, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of aggravated sexual assault inflicting actual bodily harm.

The trial continues.

-AAP