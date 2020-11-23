News State New South Wales ‘Absolutely horrific’: Boy, 14, injured in Sydney school stabbing
Updated:

‘Absolutely horrific’: Boy, 14, injured in Sydney school stabbing

arthur phillip school stabbing
Students at Paramatta's Arthur Phillip High School in 2015. Photo: AAP
A teenager has been injured in a stabbing at a Sydney high school.

NSW Police say they were called to Arthur Phillip High School in Macquarie Street, Paramatta, about 8.30am on Monday after reports of the stabbing.

The 14-year-old boy was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for a stab wound to his back. He was taken to The Children’s Hospital at Westmead in a stable condition.

NSW Police said in a statement that local officers had established a crime scene and were investigating the incident.

Four ambulance crews were sent to the school and a strong police presence remained late into Monday morning. No arrests had yet been made.

NSW Ambulance inspector Joe Ibrahim said the incident was “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

“Our paramedics did an exceptional job in stabilising and providing treatment for the teenager who had suffered some pretty serious injuries,” he said.

“It’s absolutely horrific when we respond to jobs like these, especially when it involves someone so young. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare.”

with AAP

