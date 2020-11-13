Sydney man, 73, charged over shooting son-in-law

An elderly man will face court after being charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Sydney’s upper north shore.

Officers were called to a home at Highlands Avenue, Wahroonga, following reports of gunfire about 10.10am on Thursday.

Police found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck.

The man was flown to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

A 73-year-old man, who is known to the victim, was treated at the scene for facial injuries, before being arrested and taken to the same hospital, where he remains under police guard.

Two unregistered firearms – a handgun and a shortened rifle – were seized by police and will undergo forensic examination.

Police also located an unregistered rifle during a search at a Beecroft home on Thursday.

The shooting occurred about 200 metres from Waitara Public School and the Wahroonga Next Generations Child Care Centre.

“All I can say to reassure the community is that our police responded very quickly – they were on the scene within minutes,” Kuring-Gai Police Area Commander Superintendent Barry Vincent told reporters on Thursday.

“We certainly let the school know as soon as we could that the scene was contained within the property, so there was no concern for the school community down the road.”

The 73-year-old man was handed a string of charges including shooting with intent to murder, using an unregistered firearm, using a prohibited weapon without a permit and possessing prohibited drugs.

He was refused bail to appear at Hornsby Local Court on Friday.

-AAP