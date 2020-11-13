Cars rammed and pedestrian hit in road rage incident in Newcastle

Confronting footage has emerged of the moment a white ute hit a pedestrian and rammed several cars during a road rage incident in Newcastle’s CBD.

Police were called to Hunter Street in Newcastle in response to reports the pedestrian had been struck and several vehicles damaged by the white utility vehicle.

Bystanders filmed the incident, with footage showing a white ute on the wrong side of the road hitting a yellow sedan and the man in front of that car.

Police say the 55-year-old man suffered minor injuries to his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The ute then drove off and workers at a nearby construction site surrounded the vehicle as it waited at a set of traffic lights.

The video then shows the utility ramming the car in front, before moving into the intersection where it collided with another vehicle.

The utility is then seen to speed off.

Police said the utility was located on King Street a short time later.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station..

The ute has been seized for forensic examination.