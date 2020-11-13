News State New South Wales Cars rammed and pedestrian hit in road rage incident in Newcastle
Updated:

Cars rammed and pedestrian hit in road rage incident in Newcastle

A 29-year-old woman was arrested after the alleged road rage incident. Photo: Supplied
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Confronting footage has emerged of the moment a white ute hit a pedestrian and rammed several cars during a road rage incident in Newcastle’s CBD.

Police were called to Hunter Street in Newcastle in response to reports the pedestrian had been struck and several vehicles damaged by the white utility vehicle.

Bystanders filmed the incident, with footage showing a white ute on the wrong side of the road hitting a yellow sedan and the man in front of that car.

Police say the 55-year-old man suffered minor injuries to his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The ute then drove off and workers at a nearby construction site surrounded the vehicle as it waited at a set of traffic lights.

The video then shows the utility ramming the car in front, before moving into the intersection where it collided with another vehicle.

Construction workers surrounded the ute as it waited at a set of traffic lights. Photo: Supplied

The utility is then seen to speed off.

Police said the utility was located on King Street a short time later.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station..

The ute has been seized for forensic examination.

Follow Us

Trending Now

The Crown Princess Diana
The Crown season 4 review: A triumphant portrait of the 1980s with a perfectly wide-eyed Diana
A woman wearing a mask holding shopping bags
Retail spending up 12.5 per cent as restrictions ease
Former leaders urge Trump to ‘act responsibly’ and concede defeat
The prettier the food, the healthier we think it is: Study
Cooked: Another year of record heat, and it’s only going to get worse
virus numbers australia borders
Victoria’s fabulous fortnight: State ticks off 14 days free of virus infections
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video