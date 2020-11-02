A teenager is in hospital with injuries to his foot, finger and upper leg after he was attacked by a shark off the New South Wales mid north coast on Monday morning.

NSW Ambulance said the 13-year-old boy was bitten by a shark while surfing off Town Beach in Port Macquarie around 6am.

Paramedics treated the teenager for bite wounds to his foot, finger and upper leg and took him to Port Macquarie Base Hospital.

The ABC reported lifeguards believed the shark was a small shark species.

Ambulance spokeswoman Susan George said the boy was in good spirits and a stable condition.

“Amazingly, he was in fairly good spirits when our crew arrived and local surf lifesavers did a great job looking after him when he first came out of the water,” Ms George said.

“I’d say this young man will have a few stories to tell his mates when he’s well enough to return to school.”

Town Beach has been closed until further notice.

It is the second shark attack at Port Macquarie this year.

A 35-year-old woman was badly mauled in an attack while surfing at Shelly Beach in August and was saved by her husband who punched the shark until it let go.

-with AAP