Coronavirus alarm for SW Sydney gym

NSW authorities have issued a warning for a gym in Sydney’s south-west where a positive coronavirus case visited more than a dozen times in the past fortnight.

NSW Health said the person visited the F45 gym at Leppington 13 times between October 15 and October 28.

The warning comes as NSW recorded its first mystery coronavirus infection in more than a fortnight, while the Hoxton Park campus of the Malek Fahd Islamic School – in Sydney’s south-west – was closed after two students tested positive.

Health authorities in NSW on Thursday confirmed four new locally acquired coronavirus infections.

The confirmed case linked to the F45 gym is among the new cases reported in Thursday’s numbers.

NSW Health considers anyone who attended the gym at the following times to be a close contact. They must get tested for the virus immediately and isolate for 14 days from exposure, regardless of the result:

Thursday, October 16, from 5.15-6pm

Saturday, October 17, from 8.10-9.10am

Sunday, October 18, from 8.55-9.40am

Monday, October 19, from 5.50-6.35am

Tuesday, October 20, from 5.50-6.35am

Wednesday, October 21, from 5.15-6pm

Thursday, October 22, from 6.45-7.30am

Friday, October 23, from 9.35-10.20am

Saturday, October 24, from 7.10-8.10am

Sunday, October 25, from 8.55-9.40am

Monday, October 26, from 5.50-6.35am

Tuesday, October 27, from 6.45-7.30am

Wednesday, October 28, from 5.50-6.35am

Elsewhere, Queensland Premier Annastascia Pałaszczuk is to announce a decision on reopening her state’s borders on Friday.

The closure to NSW residents has come in for particular criticism from NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Ms Pałaszczuk’s decision comes a day before Queenslanders vote in their state election.

-with agencies