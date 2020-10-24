NSW has recorded no new locally acquired coronavirus infections for the second day running as more people are permitted to come together for worship, in hospitality venues and outside at gatherings.

Five new cases were uncovered in travellers in hotel quarantine, NSW Health said in a statement.

The five cases were detected after almost 13,000 tests, and were followed by another appeal for the state’s residents to seek testing if they feel unwell.

“NSW Health continues to appeal to the community to come forward for testing right away if anyone has even the mildest of symptoms like a runny nose or scratchy throat, cough, fever or other symptoms that could be COVID-19,” Dr Stephen Corbett said in a statement.

As the state government eases some restrictions from this weekend, Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged more people to wear masks on public transport.

Up to 30 people are now allowed to gather outdoors, group bookings at hospitality venues have been extended from 10 to 30 people and up to 300 are allowed at places of worship.

Protesters can also gather en masse, with up to 500 people allowed to convene outdoors.

Staffing regulations at gyms across NSW have also been relaxed, with a safety marshal only required when more than 20 people are working out.

However, with severe thunderstorms and rainfall forecast throughout much of the state, the larger outdoor gatherings may be held off for another week.

A coronavirus alert was earlier this week issued for anyone who attended the Bathurst 1000 motor race last weekend after traces of the virus were found in the city’s sewage.

NSW Health urged residents and visitors to Bathurst to get tested even if they had mild symptoms, and to remain in isolation until test results came back.

No COVID-19 patients in NSW are currently in intensive care.

