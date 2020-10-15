‘Nothing but the truth’: More local cases in NSW, amid plea from authorities

Health authorities in NSW have confirmed six new locally acquired coronavirus infections in the 24 hours to 8pm Wednesday.

The source of two of those infections remains under investigation.

Three of the new locally acquired cases are linked to the Lakemba GP cluster, which has grown to 15 infections. All are household contacts of known cases.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said infected people withholding information from public health officials had been an ongoing issue during the pandemic.

“One of the ongoing problems that public health has had in NSW and also in Victoria is that people are not necessarily telling us the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” Mr Hazzard said.

“Whether it’s deliberate, whether its overlooked, you need to make sure it’s neither of those things.

“Public health officials need to be able to track the chains of transmission and that’s impossible if people don’t give us the full picture of where they’ve been.”

One of the NSW cases under investigation was announced on Wednesday but is included in Thursday’s numbers. It is a man in his 70s who lives in the Bargo area, south-west. Another of Thursday’s infections is a household contact of that man

The other new case still under investigation lives in south-east Sydney.

There were also five new infections found in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

On Wednesday NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned the state was on the cusp of a fresh outbreak, similar to the one that began in March at a south-western Sydney hotel that spawned a wave of infections.

“This is the most concerned we’ve been since that first incident when the Victorian citizen came up, infected his colleagues and went for a drink at a hotel,” she said.

“Our state is on the verge of being where it was when we had the first seeding incident from Victoria.”