Deer on the loose around Sydney’s CBD

The deer was spotted near Anzac Bridge. Photo: Irfanabubakr/Instagram
A deer is on the loose around Sydney’s CBD and police are advising drivers to exercise caution after it was spotted on a major arterial bridge just before dawn.

Police were alerted to the stray deer around 5.25 am on Thursday after a driver saw it on the city-bound off ramp on the Anzac Bridge at Pyrmont.

“Officers did spot the deer but it ran off – we are not deer wranglers,” a spokeswoman said.

Police have called in the RSPCA and local council rangers and advised residents with dogs to keep them on a leash.

The deer was last seen on Harris St around 6am.

It comes just weeks after two deer were spotted roaming around Sydney’s inner west last month.

One of those had to be euthanised by the RSPCA.

However, the other deer remained on the loose.

-with AAP

