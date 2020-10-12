NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has told a corruption inquiry she had been in a “close personal relationship” with Daryl Maguire.

The Premier gave evidence at an Independent Commission Against Corruption inquiry on Monday, investigating whether former member for Wagga Wagga Mr Maguire used his position for personal gain.

Ms Berejiklian told the inquiry she was in a close personal relationship with Mr Maguire from around the time of the 2015 state election up until a few months ago.

“When I was asked to support this inquiry, it became apparent to me that I should have absolutely no contact anymore and I ceased all contact,” Ms Berejiklian told the inquiry.

The inquiry heard last week that Mr Maguire gave out the Premier’s private email address to Western Sydney landowner Louise Waterhouse, to help her lobby for changes.

The inquiry continues.

-more to come

-ABC