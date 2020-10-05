News State New South Wales NSW hits 10 consecutive days without any locally acquired coronavirus cases
Updated:

nsw zero cases
NSW has clocked up 10 days without locally acquired virus cases. Photo: Getty
NSW has recorded its 10th day in a row without a locally acquired COVID-19 case.

In the past 24 hours there was one case in a returned overseas traveller in hotel quarantine.

There were 4789 tests in the last period, which is almost a 50 per cent drop from Sunday’s 8305 tests.

Stephen Corbett from NSW Health urged the public to lift the state’s testing rates.

“NSW Health is appealing to the community to come forward for testing right away if you have even the mildest of symptoms like a runny nose, scratchy throat, cough or fever or other symptoms that could be COVID-19,” Dr Corbett said.

“If people don’t come forward and get tested we can’t keep the pandemic at bay.”

-more to come

