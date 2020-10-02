News State New South Wales NSW’s milestone: One week without community COVID cases
NSW’s milestone: One week without community COVID cases

Life is returning to normal for Sydneysiders. On Friday, NSW marked a week without locally transmitted virus cases. Photo: Getty
NSW has reached a major coronavirus milestone, with Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirming the state has gone a week without a locally acquired infection.

Four new cases were reported in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday, all in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

On Thursday, NSW health authorities said one historical infection, which had been acquired locally and identified through serology testing, was included in the state’s COVID-19 statistics.

Friday’s milestone came as Queensland said it would reopen its borders to all NSW residents from November 1, if the southern state managed 28 days without a community acquired infection.

“We are looking very closely at NSW,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

-more to come

