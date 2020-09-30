Fifth day without community-acquired COVID cases in NSW

NSW has recorded its fifth day on end without locally acquired cases of the coronavirus – this time combined with a healthy bump in test numbers.

Four new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in returned travellers in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, but there were none in the community.

Wednesday’s results came from 13,575 tests – double the 6300 on Monday and Tuesday.

NSW authorities had been concerned about the drop in testing numbers across the state. Earlier this week, Premier Gladys Berejiklian urged residents not to be complacent about the risks of the virus, especially on the first week of school holidays.

NSW has 50 COVID patients in hospital. There are three in intensive care, but none are on ventilators.

-more to come