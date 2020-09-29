Fourth day of zero infections for NSW

NSW reported no locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, for the fourth day in a row, as numbers continue to stabilise across the state.

Two new cases were recorded in hotel quarantine, bringing the total number of infections to date to 4031.

The number of tests in the last reporting was period 6381, compared with the weekend, which recorded more than 12,000 tests on Saturday.

It follows a warning by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian for people not to get complacent as health authorities appealed for people to continue to come forward for testing with the mildest of symptoms.

NSW deputy chief health officer Jeremy McAnulty said despite the low numbers, the message was “don’t delay” in getting tested if there was any indication of symptoms.

“COVID-19 may still be circulating the community so we all must be vigilant,” he said.

“We thank the community for all the work you’ve done to reduce the COVID-19 numbers and continue to ask people to remain vigilant and come forward for testing immediately should symptoms occur.

“This is particularly important with school holidays now here and the increased movement of people around the state.”

There have been nearly 2.7 million COVID-19 tests carried out in NSW since the beginning of the outbreak.

NSW Health is treating 55 cases, including three patients in intensive care.

No patients are being ventilated.

