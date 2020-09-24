Two women, baby injured after car drives off Newcastle cliff

Two women and a baby have been injured after a car drove off one of the busiest stretches of coastline in Newcastle, NSW Police have confirmed.

A 32-year-old woman in a white Volkswagen Golf drove through barriers surrounding the elevated beachside car park about 10.25am on Thursday.

The car fell more than 20 metres off the cliff and landed on the rocky outcrop of Bar Beach below.

The outcrop is next to a naturally-formed ocean pool frequented by parents and their young children.

A 40-year-old woman and a baby were injured by the car and taken to the John Hunter Hospital.

NSW Police said the mother suffered a possible leg fracture, while her baby suffered minor scratches.

The driver of the car was also taken to hospital suffering injuries and will undergo mandatory testing, police said.

“Police are investigating reports there was a male passenger in the Volkswagen,” a spokesperson confirmed.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage, is urged to come forward.”

Eyewitnesses said off-duty doctors swimming nearby, and a lifeguard provided immediate assistance.

In a statement, NSW Ambulance said paramedics treated three people – two adults and an infant – at the scene.

“Eight crews and a specialist medical team were dispatched,” a spokesperson confirmed.

Inspector Jason Saper from NSW Ambulance said it was a “miracle” no one was seriously injured.

“The car took a substantial dive off the cliff and it was a miracle to find everyone alive when we arrived on scene,” he said.

“It was a significant fall from the cliff.”

Inspector Saper said emergency crews did a “fantastic job today under very intense and difficult circumstances”.

“When we are called to an accident like this, the scene can be quite chaotic,” he said.

-ABC