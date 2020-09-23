News State New South Wales US Homeland Security in NSW raid over alleged illegal gun racket
Updated:

abf home security bathurst
Australian Border Force officers talk with a man at the Bathurst property. Photo: ABF
A man has been arrested after a raid on a central NSW property by border force agents, NSW police and US Homeland Security.

Wednesday’s raid on the Bathurst granny flat was part of a joint investigation into alleged importation of illegal firearm parts and drug manufacturing equipment by the three agencies.

Investigators in hazmat suits were also involved in the raid after a suspicious substance was discovered inside the home.

Police say the incident is not terror-related.

abf homeland security bathurst
Police at the Bathurst property on Wednesday. Photo: ABF

An ABF spokesman said specialist officers from the rescue and bomb disposal unit and the drug and firearms squad’s chemical operations unit were also involved in the raid.

The 36-year-old male resident of the flat was arrested and taken to Bathurst police station.

He is expected to be charged over the alleged importation of firearm parts and drug manufacturing equipment into Australia from the US, Hong Kong, China, Germany and Japan.

-more to come

