US Homeland Security in NSW raid over alleged illegal gun racket

A man has been arrested after a raid on a central NSW property by border force agents, NSW police and US Homeland Security.

Wednesday’s raid on the Bathurst granny flat was part of a joint investigation into alleged importation of illegal firearm parts and drug manufacturing equipment by the three agencies.

Investigators in hazmat suits were also involved in the raid after a suspicious substance was discovered inside the home.

Police say the incident is not terror-related.

An ABF spokesman said specialist officers from the rescue and bomb disposal unit and the drug and firearms squad’s chemical operations unit were also involved in the raid.

The 36-year-old male resident of the flat was arrested and taken to Bathurst police station.

He is expected to be charged over the alleged importation of firearm parts and drug manufacturing equipment into Australia from the US, Hong Kong, China, Germany and Japan.

