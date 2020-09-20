News State New South Wales NSW L-plater is a slow learner: Two drink-driving busts in one night
Updated:

NSW L-plater is a slow learner: Two drink-driving busts in one night

blue mountains boy missing
NSW Police had their hands full with weekend sports violence. Photo: ABC News
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A 40-year-old learner has allegedly been caught drink driving twice within four hours – and in two regional NSW towns.

The woman was stopped by highway patrol officers, who say they detected her Toyota Tarago speeding over the 50km/h limit in Temora at about 12.45am on Saturday.

Despite being unaccompanied, checks revealed she was a learner driver, and she also returned a positive initial breath test.

Arrested and taken to Temora Police Station, she recorded a secondary reading of 0.139.

The woman’s licence was suspended and she was handed a court notice for a range of driving offences.

Police then noticed the same Toyota Tarago crashed an hour away on the Olympic Highway at Wagga Wagga at about 4.15am.

The L-plater was spoken to again and later allegedly returned a secondary breath test reading of 0.135 at Wagga Wagga Police Station.

She was issued a second court notice for mid-range drink driving and driving on a suspended licence.

The woman is scheduled to face Wagga Wagga Local Court in November.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

The influential few: Why China’s spies are targeting these Australians
Wayne Swan: Weakening superannuation is a once in a 100 year mistake
Polls apart from reality? Why and how Trump could still win the 2020 US election
Garry Linnell: The mogul, the tiger, and the million-dollar bet that never paid out
international live australia
‘Edge of the world’: The (new) locals’ guide to the best of Australia
Trump pushes for Ginsburg replacement ‘without delay’ as election battle looms
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video