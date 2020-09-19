News State New South Wales Twenty-eight people fined $1,000 for house party breaching coronavirus health orders
Updated:

A number of parties in the Bondi area were shut down in July this year.
Police have fined 28 people $1,000 each for attending a house party at Bondi Junction in Sydney’s east, after they breached coronavirus orders.

Police were called after noise complaints and reports of a party at a home in Oxford Street, near York Road, at about 1:20am Saturday.

They say a large group in the home exceeded the 20 person limit for private gatherings under COVID-19 health regulations.

Police spoke to a 26-year-old man who was one of four occupants of the home.

They said there were also 24 guests attending the party.

The party-goers were told to leave and given a move-on direction by police.

Because of recent changes to the public health order, all those living in the house and each of those who went to the party will be fined $1,000.

In July, NSW Police shut down a number of private parties in Sydney’s eastern suburbs due to guests not complying with social-distancing rules.

Residents at the home left a note on the ground for the media. Photo: ABC News/Jesse Dorsett

Footage from parties in the Bondi area emerged on social media, with a number of people seen dancing close together.

No fines were issued but attendees were moved on.

NSW Police were also called to a trial rugby match in July in Bellevue Hill after photos appeared to show supporters breaking social-distancing rules.

Officers were called to Easts Rugby Club where a Shute Shield trial game against Sydney University was being held.

-ABC

