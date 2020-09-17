A long-time criminal who admitted helping his friend after he carried out the “vicious and cold-blooded” Sydney murder of former bikie boss Mick Hawi has been jailed for at least three years and four months.

Ahmed Doudar, 40, was originally charged with murdering Mr Hawi, who was shot multiple times after getting into his black Mercedes outside a Fitness First gym in Rockdale in February 2018.

But he pleaded guilty in July to being an accessory after the fact to murder.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday, Justice Justice Robert Allan Hulme. jailed him four four years and six months, with a non-parole period of three years and four months.

He cited the agreed statement of facts which said Doudar helped his close friend Yusuf Guney Nazlioglu, after the 39-year-old had shot Mr Hawi and had been driven off by another man, Jamal Eljaidi, 32.

Doudar has admitted helping load a second getaway car onto a tow truck from a safe house.

Justice Hulme said Doudar’s morality was no better than that of the shooter who carried out a dangerous and public execution.

Doudar had known his friend Yusuf Nazlioglu was the brazen and brutal assailant and helped dispose of a car to help him evade justice, he said.

On September 10, a jury acquitted Mr Nazlioglu and Mr Eljaidi of the murder.

