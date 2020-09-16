NSW has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours with Premier Gladys Berejiklian saying the state is “holding the line well”.

She also said declared NSW virus hotspot free for the first time in weeks, saying no part of the state would currently meet any proposed definition of a hotspot.

“Hopefully in the last months we’ve demonstrated our ability to get on top of any outbreaks and more importantly our community’s capacity to come forward and get tested,” she said.

“I’d be arguing there’s no reason to even keep the [QLD] border closed today.”

Six on Wednesday’s cases were travellers in hotel quarantine and four were locally acquired and linked to a known case or cluster.

Testing rates more than doubled on Tuesday, with 19,566 tests compared to 8835 the day before.

With the number of people being tested more than tripling from Monday, NSW residents appear to have heeded chief health officer Kerry Chant’s call to increase testing before school holidays begin on September 26 and people start travelling across the state.

NSW Health said one previously reported case had been excluded from its virus data after further investigations.

One of the new cases is a close contact of a previous case linked to the CBD cluster who had completed self-isolation prior to becoming symptomatic and had previously tested negative. Contact tracing is underway.

Three of the new cases are linked to a staff member from Concord Hospital Emergency Department.

They include: A student from Blue Mountains Grammar School who attended school while infectious late last week, a household contact of the student who did not attend school while infectious and a close contact of the student who is not at school.

Contact tracing is underway and Blue Mountains Grammar School is closed to students in years 10, 11, and 12 until after the school holidays.

Two of the new confirmed cases visited the Springwood Sports Club and anyone who attended on September 12 from 1-2pm should monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

After testing, they must remain in isolation until a negative test result is received.

These cases also visited Lawson Oval at Lawson and anyone who attended on September 13 from 10.30am-12.45pm is also considered a casual contact and must monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

Anyone who attended those venues who are identified as close contacts is being contacted by NSW Health and must isolate and get tested for COVID-19 and remain in isolation for a full 14 days.

One of the new cases attended the Hunters Hill Bowling Club on September 8 from 6.50-9pm and NSW Health is contacting all patrons who were at the venue then to review their exposure and identify any close contacts.

Anyone who was at the venue then should get tested if symptoms develop and stay isolated until a negative test result is received.

Another of the new cases reported attended the JB HI-FI Penrith Plaza on September 13 from 4-4.30pm. Anyone who was at the venue at this time should get tested if any symptoms develop and stay isolated until a negative test result is received.

NSW Health is also advising that a previously reported case attended Anytime Fitness, Casula on September 11 from 10.15am-midday.

Everyone who attended the gym at that time is considered a casual contact and must get tested immediately if symptoms develop and remain in isolation until they get a negative test result.

“While the number of locally acquired cases recorded in the past 24 hours is low, the virus is likely circulating among people in the community with mild symptoms. As such, the risk of outbreaks and a resurgence of cases remains,” a NSW Health statement said.

NSW Health is treating 92 COVID-19 cases, including five in intensive care, three of whom are being ventilated.

-with AAP