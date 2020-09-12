People who visited a Blue Mountains public pool face an anxious wait to see if they have been exposed to the coronavirus, as NSW records another six infections.

NSW Health notified The Blue Mountains City Council late on Friday night that person who visited Katoomba Sports & Aquatic Centre on September 4 has tested positive.

The person was a previously recorded case, and is not included in the six announced on Saturday.

One of the fresh cases is a returned overseas traveller in hotel quarantine, with the other five being locally acquired and linked to a known case or cluster.

Four are close contacts of previous cases associated with Concord Hospital, while the fifth is a household contact of a previously reported case linked to the St Paul’s Catholic College Greystanes cluster.

One of the new cases is a also student of Blue Mountains Grammar School.

The school is being cleaned, and anyone identified as a close contact is being informed they must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days.

NSW Health also issued alerts for the aquatic centre and a KFC store at Emerton.

Those who were at the aquatic centre between 11.30am and 1.30pm on September 4 must immediately get tested and isolate if they develop symptoms, NSW Health says.

The centre has been closed and will be deep cleaned.

“My immediate concern is for the community and council staff who may have been present at the facility on that day. My thoughts are with them. This will be a nervous time,” Blue Mountains City Council Mayor Mark Greenhill said on Facebook.

Anyone who attended the KFC at Bunting St in Emerton on September 7 between 12.00pm and 9:30pm must also monitor for symptoms and immediately get tested if any develop.

An alert has also been issued for two Sydney bus routes:

* 379 Bronte Beach – Bondi Junction station, 7 September 2020, 11.08am-11.24am

* 316 Avoca St Randwick – Bondi Junction station, 7 September 2020, 10.44am-11.05amv

Anyone who travelled on the routes must monitor for symptoms.

NSW Health is treating 86 COVID-19 cases including six in intensive care, four of whom are being ventilated.

-AAP