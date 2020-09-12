News State New South Wales Blue Mountains pool shut after coronavirus case
Updated:

Blue Mountains pool shut after coronavirus case

People who attended a Blue Mountains public pool have been ordered in to isolation after a person who visited the site tested positive to the coronavirus. Photo: Google Street View
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

People who visited a Blue Mountains public pool face an anxious wait to see if they have been exposed to the coronavirus, as NSW records another six infections.

NSW Health notified The Blue Mountains City Council late on Friday night that person who visited Katoomba Sports & Aquatic Centre on September 4 has tested positive.

The person was a previously recorded case, and is not included in the six announced on Saturday.

One of the fresh cases is a returned overseas traveller in hotel quarantine, with the other five being locally acquired and linked to a known case or cluster.

Four are close contacts of previous cases associated with Concord Hospital, while the fifth is a household contact of a previously reported case linked to the St Paul’s Catholic College Greystanes cluster.

One of the new cases is a also student of Blue Mountains Grammar School.

The school is being cleaned, and anyone identified as a close contact is being informed they must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days.

NSW Health also issued alerts for the aquatic centre and a KFC store at Emerton.

Those who were at the aquatic centre between 11.30am and 1.30pm on September 4 must immediately get tested and isolate if they develop symptoms, NSW Health says.
The centre has been closed and will be deep cleaned.

“My immediate concern is for the community and council staff who may have been present at the facility on that day. My thoughts are with them. This will be a nervous time,” Blue Mountains City Council Mayor Mark Greenhill said on Facebook.

Anyone who attended the KFC at Bunting St in Emerton on September 7 between 12.00pm and 9:30pm must also monitor for symptoms and immediately get tested if any develop.

An alert has also been issued for two Sydney bus routes:

* 379 Bronte Beach – Bondi Junction station, 7 September 2020, 11.08am-11.24am
* 316 Avoca St Randwick – Bondi Junction station, 7 September 2020, 10.44am-11.05amv

Anyone who travelled on the routes must monitor for symptoms.

NSW Health is treating 86 COVID-19 cases including six in intensive care, four of whom are being ventilated.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet decides Woody Allen and Roman Polanski aren’t so cool after all
Towns burned to the ground as worst wildfires scorch USA west coast
Interest in mortgages skyrocketed in the days following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s cash rate cut
Australians begin repayments as COVID loan deferrals come to an end
‘Not under control’: Coronavirus threatens to overrun Indonesia’s capital
Billions of dollars down the drain: Political ads are not persuasive, US study finds
The Ferguson Report: Vegans hunger for honourable mentions
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video