Health authorities in NSW have confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus, warning COVID-19 “continues to circulate in the community”.

Six of those are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The other four infections were locally acquired and linked to known cases or clusters.

NSW Health’s Jeremy McAnulty said said one new case was a household contact of a person associated with Liverpool Emergency Department.

The other new case was a household contact of a person linked to the Sydney CBD cluster.

Despite the rate of new infections remaining steady in recent days, health authorities said they were concerned known clusters were continuing to grow.

“COVID continues to circulate in the community”, Dr McAnulty warned.

“So we must all be vigilant.”

Dr McAnulty said two new cases attended the Eastern Suburbs Legion Club at Waverley, and NSW Health continues to work with the club to identify members who attended at the same times.

The source of the original infection was not yet known, he added.

Dr McAnulty said a staff member at Concord Hospital who was previously diagnosed with coronavirus had been cleared following further testing.

He said that meant anyone who was a close contact has been relieved of the 14-day mandatory isolation period, including people who attended Paperboy Café in Concord and Plus Fitness in Epping.

Dr McAnulty said an additional 27,135 tests had been added to yesterday’s total due to a delay in reporting.

NSW has recorded a total of 3,963 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

–ABC