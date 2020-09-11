Barilaro’s backdown: Nationals pull back on threat to split NSW Coalition

NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro has backed down on his threat to stop supporting government legislation and says his MPs will not move to the crossbench.

Mr Barilaro’s backdown came after an emergency meeting of his Nationals MPs on Friday, and a brief follow-up meeting with Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

According to the ABC, Ms Berejiklian asked Mr Barilaro, who is also the NSW deputy premier, to guarantee that the Nationals would stay in the Coalition and he agreed.

She also sought an agreement that National MPs would support the government on legislation, to which he also agreed.

The dramatic backdown came after Mr Barilaro had threatened to blow up the NSW government over the state’s disputed koala protection policy.

On Thursday, Mr Barilaro blindsided Ms Berejiklian, announcing his MPs would abstain from voting on Coalition bills as they fought changes to the protection plan.

The move effectively robbed the government of its majority and provoked a stern response from the Premier.

“It is not possible to be the deputy premier or a minister of the Crown and sit on the crossbench,” she said in a terse statement on Thursday afternoon.

Ms Berejiklian gave Mr Barilaro and his Nationals colleagues until 9am on Friday to declare their support for her government or be sacked from cabinet.

“If required, I will attend Government House tomorrow and swear in a new ministry,” she said.

Mr Barilaro appeared to be softening his stance by early Friday, telling Sydney’s 2GB radio he thought the issue could be resolved but it might take time, possibly several weeks.

He also claimed the threat to sit on the cross bench had been misinterpreted.

“What we said yesterday was that no one would go physically to the cross bench,” Mr Barilaro said.

“But what was turned on us because we said we won’t vote on government bills until this is resolved but we will vote on bills and motions on the regions that, effectively, the whole party’s gone to the cross bench.

“They’re not sitting on the cross bench, we are not going to the cross bench.”

That was at odds with his position following the previous day’s partyroom meeting where he emerged saying changes to the Koala Habitat Protection State Environmental Planning Policy were “wrong” and hurt landowners and farmers.

“We will be abstaining from voting on government bills,” he said.

“By not voting or abstaining from voting from government bills we’re effectively on the cross bench.”

Nationals MPs also would not attend joint party room or leadership meetings until the issue is resolved.

However, Mr Barilaro said Nationals ministers would not surrender their portfolios.

The Nationals are concerned the policy limits land use on farms and the ability to rezone areas for development as more trees are classed as koala habitat, which will restrict the clearing of land.

The Nationals have 13 lower house MPs, while the Liberals have 35 and Labor 36.

In the upper house, the Nationals have six, the Liberals have 11 and Labor 14.

-more to come

-with AAP