Seven new coronavirus cases recorded in NSW

NSW health authorities have recorded seven new coronavirus infections overnight, including two associated with a growing cluster linked to two Sydney hospitals.

Of the seven new cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday, two were returned travellers in hotel quarantine and the remaining were linked to known cases or clusters.

One of the new infections is a student who attends St Paul’s Catholic College Greystanes, in Western Sydney, and was identified as a close contact already in self-isolation.

Another two cases are linked to Concord Hospital, in Sydney’s inner west and involve a staff member and a close contact of a previous case.

There are now 14 people associated with the Concord and Liverpool emergency departments who have tested positive to COVID-19, including nine health workers.

The Concord hospital will be closed to all visitors until 10am on Friday for cleaning.

“Investigations into the source of these infections are ongoing,” NSW Health’s Jeremy McAnulty said.

Dr McAnulty said two cases also reported visiting the Eastern Suburbs Legion Club in Waverley several times whilst infectious.

Contact tracing and investigations into the source of the original infection are under way.

Anyone who attended the Legion Club on the following days and times is now considered a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result:

* September 1 from 6pm

* September 4 from 4.30pm

* September 5 from 4.15pm

* September 6 from 5pm

* September 7 from 3pm

NSW Health is also investigating whether someone at the club on the evening of August 28 may be the source for cases associated with the club.

No known cases were infectious while at the club that evening, however anyone who attended the Legion Club between 5pm and 6.30pm that night must immediately get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

NSW Health is treating 86 COVID-19 cases, including six in intensive care, four of whom are being ventilated. Eighty-three per cent of cases being treated by NSW Health are in non-acute, out-of-hospital care.

