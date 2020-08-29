NSW has confirmed 14 new coronavirus cases as aged-care homes in Sydney and on the Central Coast are locked down to protect vulnerable residents.

There were 24,632 tests conducted in the 24-hour reporting period, compared with 30,282 in the previous 24 hours, NSW Health said on Saturday.

Of the 14 new cases to 8pm on Friday night one is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, 10 are linked to a known case or cluster and three are locally acquired from an unknown source.

Eight are linked to the Sydney CBD cluster, bringing the total number of cases in that hotspot to 23.

NSW Health is investigating whether it originated in the City Tattersalls Club gym and spread to workplaces in the city and households across Sydney and the Central Coast.

Two of the latest recorded infections are household contacts of previously reported cases, three attended the City Tattersalls Club and three were close contacts of people linked to this cluster.

Further investigations have found one case reported on Friday is also linked to that cluster.

To help identify earlier and possible undiagnosed cases, authorities are asking anyone who attended the club between August 4 and 18 to get tested for COVID-19 and isolate until a negative test result is received.

That CBD cluster prompted NSW Health on Friday night to advise Sydney and Central coast aged care homes be locked down with no visitors for two weeks.

“As a precaution NSW Health is extending existing visitor restrictions by strongly advising people who live or work in the Greater Sydney metropolitan area and Central Coast to refrain from visiting aged care facilities until 12 September,” the alert said.

That means no visits on Father’s Day on September 6.

“There is currently no evidence of any cases in aged care residents or staff in aged care facilities in NSW. These are precautionary steps to prevent the entry of COVID-19 into this vulnerable setting,” the statement said.

NSW Police have also confirmed 12 security guards have been taken off duty in Sydney’s quarantine hotels for not enforcing standards.

A new committee will be launched to look at security and cleanliness at the hotels.

It follows the removal of nearly 400 guests at the Travelodge hotel in Surry Hills this week after complaints over hygiene standards as well as the removal of two security guards who tested positive at the Marriott Hotel at Circular Quay.

Genomic sequencing of the virus from the CBD cluster has not revealed any link to the security guard cases at the Marriott.

NSW Health is treating 67 COVID-19 cases, including six in intensive care and four who are ventilated.

Authorities issued new alerts for the following locations:

Archie Bear cafe, Mosman Rowers — August 24 (11.00am to 12.00pm) and August 25 (9:00am to 9.30am)

Rosebery Post Shop, 371 Gardeners Rd, Rosebery — August 26 (1:30pm-1:40pm)

St Ives Shopping Centre, 166 Mona Vale Rd, St Ives — August 24 (2:30pm-3:30 pm)

-with AAP