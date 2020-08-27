News State New South Wales Fatal crash on Sydney Harbour Bridge sparks traffic chaos
First responders attempt to free a trapped driver on the bridge. Photo: ABC News
The Sydney Harbour Bridge is closed after a woman died and three people were injured in a head-on car crash during peak hour.

A helicopter ambulance landed on the bridge to help emergency services deal with the pile-up, which sparked traffic chaos.

The delays are so extensive, authorities have told people to work from home.

Transport Management Centre spokeswoman Melissa Cornejo said it was impossible to know when the bridge would reopen.

The collision, which involved a Mitsubishi Mirage travelling north and a BMW travelling south, happened about 7.15am.

The female driver of the Mitsubishi died at the scene.

Her two passengers, both men believed to be in their 30s, were treated for head injuries and one is in a serious condition.

The Transport Management Centre said there was no timeframe for when the bridge would reopen.

The driver of the BMW, a woman believed to be aged in her 40s, remains trapped and emergency services are working to release her.

Rescue crews could be seen cutting the roof off the car she was in.

She was seen talking and turning her head once the roof was removed.

Firefighters put a tarpaulin over the wreckage of the Mitsubishi, and shortly after that, the helicopter that had landed on the bridge took flight.

Crews from The Rocks Fire Station had to make their way to the crash on foot because of the traffic chaos.

The Harbour Bridge links the CBD to Australia’s third largest business district of North Sydney.

Traffic is backed up for kilometres in both directions. Photo: ABC News

Authorities have asked people to consider working from home today as heavy delays are expected to continue throughout the morning.

“The advice at this stage is to avoid travel all together,” she said.

“Buses are not travelling over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and they are terminating their trips early.

“You can consider catching a train, however we are reminding people to practise physical distancing when on board services.”

