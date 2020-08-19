Money laundering alleged at Sydney casino

A 30-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to dealing with the proceeds of crime after an investigation into suspicious transactions at a Sydney casino.

Last month, the Organised Crime Squad’s Casino and Racing Investigation Unit looked into reports Jie Zhang had been making suspicious transactions at a Sydney casino.

Detectives spoke with Zhang at the casino on July 21 and allegedly seized more than $10,000 cash, $50,000 in casino chips, two mobile phones and documents.

Another $50,000 cash was then seized from the casino, which police say Zhang produced for a transaction earlier that day.

Searches of Zhang’s Auburn home also allegedly turned up $70,000 in cash.

Police allege Zhang purchased chips at the casino in Sydney with money believed to be the proceeds of crime on at least two occasions.

He was charged with two counts of dealing with the proceeds of crime and bailed to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

His bail was continued and his case will return to court on September 30.

-AAP