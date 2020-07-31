News State New South Wales Pilot critically injured in NSW helicopter crash
Updated:

Pilot critically injured in NSW helicopter crash

helicopter crash steam plain
The crash was reported early on Friday afternoon (stock image). Photo: AAP
UPDATED 2.45PM (AEST), 31/07/2020

A pilot is in a critical condition after his helicopter slammed into powerlines in southern NSW on Friday morning.

NSW Police said just after 11am, emergency services were called to a property on Carrathool Road, Conargo, after reports of a helicopter crash.

It said the helicopter had hit powerlines near a property and that the male pilot was trapped inside.

Police, paramedics and fire crews rushed to the site and were able to free him from the wreckage.

Ambulance NSW said paramedics were treating the man and that he was in a critical condition.

