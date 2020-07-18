Two venues added to growing list of NSW coronavirus danger zones, as 15 new cases reported

NSW has recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 as state health authorities added two more venues to its list of places where people who visited the same time as coronavirus was present need to self-isolate.

The state’s deputy chief health officer Jeremy McAnulty has urged people who attended the venues to isolate immediately for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

The bistro at Batemans Bay Soldiers Club on the NSW South Coast has been identified as a hotspot; two people who are confirmed cases visited the venue on July 13 between 7:00pm and 9:30pm.

Another confirmed case visited the Albion Park McDonald’s in the Shellharbour area on July 15 between 2:00pm and 2:30pm.

Dr McAnulty said anyone with symptoms should immediately come forward for testing.

“We have got a growing list of places that people should review on a regular basis to see whether they have been to those places on our website to check and remind themselves whether they need to isolate and get tested,” he said.

“We are at a crucial point in the fight against COVID-19.”

NSW reported the new cases in the 24 hours to 8:00pm last night.

Five cases, including two from the same household, are under investigation with no clear source of infection.

There has been another case at the Planet Fitness gym in Casula, which now has six cases linked to the evening of July 8.

Four are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Another five cases are linked to the Crossroads Hotel, bringing that cluster to 45 people.

Another case, reported yesterday afternoon, is one of three cases stemming from the Thai Rock restaurant in the Stockland Mall in Wetherill Park in Western Sydney.

Dr McAnulty reiterated the need for people to continue social distancing as the number of community transmissions grow and infection links are unclear.

“The concern is recently is that we have become complacent. We think it’s OK to gather around, come together, but it’s not.

“We’re still at risk. What’s happening with all these cases is we need to make sure all these measures are in place to protect us all.”

-with agencies