Man charged over fatal Pyrmont apartment complex stabbing

A man has been charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing the building manager of a central Sydney unit block.

The 41-year-old was arrested at Parramatta just after 7pm on Thursday and taken to Westmead Hospital under police guard for observation.

He was released and transferred to Parramatta Police Station where he was charged with murder on Friday evening.

Mohammad Bashir Zaheer, 44, was found with stab wounds at Pyrmont’s Mirage apartment complex. He died at the scene.

Police say the victim, Mirage’s building manager, had been in an argument with the other man who was known to him.

It will be alleged in court that the younger man stabbed Mr Zaheer multiple times.

A knife was found nearby and police believe the 41-year-old fled the scene and drove away in a white car, releasing images and appealing for help to find him.

NSW Police Acting Superintendent Sean Heaney said at the time it was distressing for residents who found the stabbing victim.

“They’re distraught as you could imagine, very, very distraught – the same as the police and other emergency services that turned up not long after,” Supt Heaney told reporters.

