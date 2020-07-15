News State New South Wales Fears for Sydney surfer missing in big swell
Updated:

Fears for Sydney surfer missing in big swell

Sydney police are looking for a surfer who appeared to get into difficulty in powerful conditions. Photo: AAP
A search has resumed for a surfer who appeared to get into trouble while surfing at a Sydney beach.

Police were called to Coogee Beach just after 5pm on Tuesday and told a man on a long blue surfboard appeared to have been struggling in large, powerful conditions about 200 metres offshore.

Officers found no sign of the man during a search of the beach. Two other surfers who were seen near the man did not see where he went.

Police said CCTV showed only six of the seven surfers who were in the ocean at the time leaving the water.

Acting Inspector Peter Lawlor appealed to anyone who may have seen the surfer in trouble to come forward.

“It is quite possible the surfer left the beach via an area which was not covered by CCTV cameras,” Mr Lawlor said, adding that the main focus was to make sure the man was OK.

-AAP

