News State New South Wales Grandparents unable to reach baby girl killed in house fire
Updated:

Grandparents unable to reach baby girl killed in house fire

bargo baby girl fire
The house was badly damaged in the fire. Photo: ABC
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

NSW Police say it is too early to tell what started a house fire that killed a five-month-old girl in Bargo, south-west of Sydney on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to the home on Avon Dam Road just before 6.30pm on Sunday and arrived to discover it well alight.

Camden Police Area Command Duty Officer Chief Inspector Stephen Greer said the girl’s grandfather was the first to notice smoke coming from the baby’s room, where the fire is believed to have started.

“The baby was asleep in the bassinet at the time,” Chief Inspector Greer said.

“The grandparents tried to get to the child, but due to the smoke and fire they were unable to.

“The death of a five-month-old child, or any child, is absolutely tragic – everybody gets affected … it’s just terrible.”

baby girl die bargo fire
The house was well alight when firefighters arrived. Photo: ABC

Four other people were in the house at the time, including an 18-month-old boy, who was taken to Campbelltown Hospital for observation.

A 79-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were treated for smoke inhalation and lacerations, and a 27-year-old woman was treated for shock.

Chief Inspector Greer said community members did their best to help fire crews fight the blaze, which took several hours to extinguish.

“They grabbed the hoses,” he said.

“They’ve done the best they could.”

Police are investigating whether an oil heater could have been the cause of the fire.

-ABC

Trending Now

Top of the food chain: The difference between rich and poor lockdowns
Michael Pascoe: Afterpay market mania is tempting fate
Coronavirus pandemic will push millions of children out of school
Venus Behbahani-Clark, Gamble Breaux, Gina Liano, Lydia Schiavello, Sally Bloomfield, Jackie Gillies and Janet Roach
Lights, cameras, and not much action: How Aussie TV shows are holding on
Tears for a grandad, the human face of the COVID-19 pandemic
working from home
The three ways working from home could be good or bad for your health
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video