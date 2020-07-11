A teenage boy is dead after being bitten by a shark on NSW’s mid-north coast.

The 17-year-old was surfing at Wilsons Headland at Wooli Beach, near Grafton, just before 2:30pm when he was attacked.

The shark attack left him with severe injuries to his legs.

Several surfers came to the aid of the boy and helped him to shore for medical attention.

Despite CPR efforts to revive the boy, he died at the scene.

Beaches in the area including Wooli, Diggers Camp and Minnie Water have been closed after the attack.

NSW Police said they would liaise with the Department of Primary Industry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

