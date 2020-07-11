Truck driver charged over fatal NSW rest-area crash

A truck driver is due to face court over a Hume Highway rest-stop crash that killed an eight-year-old girl and seriously injured four others.

The girl suffered critical head injuries and died at the scene after a southbound truck slammed into four vehicles at Frank Partridge Rest Area at Menangle, on the outskirts of Sydney, about 3pm on Friday.

Four adults, aged between 45 and 55, suffered serious injuries including rib fractures, broken legs and a compound arm break.

Another man, 45, was taken to hospital for severe shock

The truck driver, from Moss Vale, is accused of dangerous driving and failing to make proper records in his work diary.

He was taken to hospital for mandatory testing before being charged overnight with nine offences, including two back-up offences.

His licence has also been suspended.

The driver was refused police bail and is due to face Parramatta Bail Court via video link on Saturday.

-AAP