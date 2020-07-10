Reports of injuries after truck crashes into parked cars at rest area

Several people are feared injured after a truck crashed into parked vehicles in a rest area at Menangle, on Sydney’s southern outskirts, on Friday afternoon.
NSW Police said in a tweet that emergency services were responding after reports of the accident on the southern-bound side of the Hume Highway about 3pm.
An hour later, Channel Seven reported several people with serious injuries and at least 30 emergency services vehicles at the scene.
Tweet from @7NewsSydney
Tweet from @LiveTrafficNSW
-more to come