News State New South Wales Reports of injuries after truck crashes into parked cars at rest area
Updated:

Reports of injuries after truck crashes into parked cars at rest area

menangle truck accident
Emergency services were alerted to the accident on Friday afternoon. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Several people are feared injured after a truck crashed into parked vehicles in a rest area at Menangle, on Sydney’s southern outskirts, on Friday afternoon.

NSW Police said in a tweet that emergency services were responding after reports of the accident on the southern-bound side of the Hume Highway about 3pm.

An hour later, Channel Seven reported several people with serious injuries and at least 30 emergency services vehicles at the scene.

-more to come

Trending Now

WHO covid Helen Clark
Countries urged to ‘open up’ as WHO appoints Helen Clark to lead virus review
Locklan Gilbert
The Bachelor cast gets up close and personal – pandemic be damned
First State Super to sell out of thermal coal
queensland border open
Chaos as thousands queue to finally be allowed to enter Queensland
gyms nsw coronavirus
Melbourne’s hotel quarantine bungle is disappointing but not surprising
‘Freedom’: Sweet release as tower lockdown ends … for most
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video