News State New South Wales Nurse charged after elderly patient smothered

The nurse was charged after a patient was attacked in hospital. Photo: Getty
A male nurse who allegedly tried to suffocate an elderly patient with a pillow at a south-west Sydney hospital has been charged with attempted murder.

Detectives were called to a hospital in Bankstown after a registered nurse on Thursday morning allegedly assaulted an 80-year-old man.

Police allege the 50-year-old nurse pushed a pillow down on the face of his patient and forcibly held him down before another staff member intervened.

Officers arrested the nurse on Thursday and charged him with attempt to strangle and suffocate with intent to murder, as well as assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was refused bail and is due to appear before Bankstown Local Court on Friday.

-AAP

