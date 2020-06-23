Footage shows man tasered by police in Sydney’s eastern suburbs

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says a police review is underway after footage emerged of a man being tasered repeatedly by an officer in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The footage taken by an onlooker shows a male police officer pointing a taser at Kris Bradshaw as he kneels on the ground at the back of units on Rose Terrace in Darlinghurst

The officer can be heard shouting: “Get on the ground now. Five seconds get on the ground now. If you move I will taser you.”

A female officer then can be seen grabbing Mr Bradshaw by the shoulder to try to drag him to the ground while the male officer shocks him repeatedly, including in the head.

Mr Bradshaw can be heard screaming in pain before asking officers: “Why are you f—ing doing that? I’m not even fighting you.”

On Tuesday, Ms Berejiklian said she had spoken to NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller about the incident.

“I had a conversation with the commissioner and he’s undertaking a review,” she said.

Just before 1.30pm on Monday, officers noticed a man and a woman walking on Oxford Street.

As officers approached, the pair split up and the 32-year-old man – who was carrying a bag – fled on foot.

Police chased the man through several streets, including a house in Darlinghurst.

Shortly after, the man was found in a common garden area near South Dowling Street.

Police said the officer used the taser while trying to arrest the man.

Police also found a bag, containing allegedly stolen items, on Oxford Street.

Mr Bradshaw was arrested and taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for observation before being released and taken to Surry Hills Police Station.

He was charged with several offences, including intimidating police, resisting arrest and trespassing.

He was refused bail and will appear in Central Local Court on Tuesday.