NSW Labor MP resigns amid branch-stacking allegations

NSW Labor MP Julia Finn has resigned from the front bench, amid Labor’s deepening branch-stacking controversy.

It comes after news of a report into alleged branch stacking in western Sydney, written by former Queensland Labor secretary Evan Moorhead, broke in the media this week.

The report suggests seven party members engaged in unworthy conduct and evidence had been found that meeting records were falsified at several branches, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Labor’s Victorian branch has also been embroiled in controversy this week after allegations of widespread branch stacking brought down three ministers.

The state’s Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission and the Victorian Ombudsman said on Friday they would collaboratively investigate the accusations. Victoria Police is also investigating.

The NSW allegations are believed to be unrelated.

In the Moorhead report, Ms Finn was reportedly alleged to have breached party rules but no action was recommended against her.

The Granville MP and opposition spokeswoman for consumer protection and carers maintained her innocence when she announced on Friday that she would stand aside from shadow cabinet.

Ms Finn said she had asked NSW Labor’s internal tribunal to “urgently consider matters raised about me in an anonymous dossier and in the Moorhead independent review”.

She said the Moorhead report had found no wrongdoing.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ms Finn said the investigation considered an ALP branch meeting in 2014 before she became an MP.

She had passed on her apologies as she was unlikely to make the meeting because of her schedule but was “pleasantly surprised” to arrive before it finished and signed the attendance book.

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay on Thursday said she had accepted Ms Finn’s explanation.

“In regard to Julia, there was no finding of unworthy conduct,” Ms McKay said.

“I have met with Julia a number of times, she’s provided an explanation and I am satisfied by that explanation.”