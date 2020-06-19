An inner-Sydney tenant has been held against his will by his landlord, and assaulted by a man accompanying him, after falling behind on his rent during the coronavirus, police say.

The male tenant, 24, owed back rent on the Surry Hills property because of financial difficulties and told police he had negotiated a payment plan with his landlord.

However, the 56-year-old property owner and a 57-year-old man allegedly attended the Clifton Reserve home about 3.30pm on Wednesday, where they allegedly assaulted the 24-year-old and prevented him from leaving until he paid all the arrears.

The young man did so and immediately reported the incident to police.

“The tenant had some difficulties arising from the COVID crisis and he thought there was an agreement in place,” Surry Hills Police Area Command Superintendent Tim Beattie told 2GB this morning.

“The landlord and his male accomplice demanded the money there and then.”

The property owner was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with detaining a person for advantage. He appeared in Central Local Court on Thursday and was granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on August 13.

The 57-year-old was refused bail to appear at Central Local Court on Friday on charges of detaining in company with an intent to obtain advantage and occasion actual bodily harm.

-with AAP