News State New South Wales Capacity to double on NSW public transport within weeks
Updated:

Capacity to double on NSW public transport within weeks

public transport nsw virus
The changes will make it easier for people to get work and school. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

The NSW government is doubling the passenger capacity of public transport services from the beginning of July, representing another easing of coronavirus restrictions as a result of low community transmissions of the virus.

The restrictions will be eased from July 1.

Train, tram, bus and ferry passengers will, however, still have to maintain social-distancing between other commuters and be required to sit in certain seats, which are signified by green dots.

“I don’t know anywhere else in the world which has those indicators for the customers,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

“This is world-leading – I am incredibly proud of what NSW has done.”

The announcement came as NSW reported just three new coronavirus cases on Tuesday – all in people in hotel quarantine.

Under the new measures, commuters waiting for trains or buses will also have real-time updates about the capacity of their scheduled service.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance said the doubling of capacity would allow 68 people per carriage on a Waratah train, and 23 passengers on a two-door bus – up from 12.

On a freshwater ferry, 450 people will be permitted (up from 245), while 65 people will be allowed on a Metro train.

“This will give us capacity up to about 1.3 million people, particularly if people retime their day and reschedule the way in which they get around,” Mr Constance said.

He said increased cleaning across the network would continue.

“It’s really important that people continue to follow the guidelines, we still have marshals out there, we are continuing to clean trains on average about three or four times a day, buses three or four times a day,” he said.

“We are urging commuters if you feel the slightest bit unwell don’t get on the transport network.”

-ABC

Trending Now

Self-serve registers
Stop filming me! Self-serve checkout cameras prompt privacy fears
Proposed tutoring blitz to help disadvantaged Australians students get back on track
FDA revokes use of two drugs touted by Donald Trump as effective coronavirus treatments
marlene kairouz labor branch
Branch-stacking scandal claims third Victorian minister
iPhone 12 leaks reveal the return of a retro design favourite
‘Trust in police is broken’: Family of Atlanta police shooting victim call for justice
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video