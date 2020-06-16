Capacity to double on NSW public transport within weeks

The NSW government is doubling the passenger capacity of public transport services from the beginning of July, representing another easing of coronavirus restrictions as a result of low community transmissions of the virus.

The restrictions will be eased from July 1.

Train, tram, bus and ferry passengers will, however, still have to maintain social-distancing between other commuters and be required to sit in certain seats, which are signified by green dots.

“I don’t know anywhere else in the world which has those indicators for the customers,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

“This is world-leading – I am incredibly proud of what NSW has done.”

The announcement came as NSW reported just three new coronavirus cases on Tuesday – all in people in hotel quarantine.

Under the new measures, commuters waiting for trains or buses will also have real-time updates about the capacity of their scheduled service.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance said the doubling of capacity would allow 68 people per carriage on a Waratah train, and 23 passengers on a two-door bus – up from 12.

On a freshwater ferry, 450 people will be permitted (up from 245), while 65 people will be allowed on a Metro train.

“This will give us capacity up to about 1.3 million people, particularly if people retime their day and reschedule the way in which they get around,” Mr Constance said.

He said increased cleaning across the network would continue.

“It’s really important that people continue to follow the guidelines, we still have marshals out there, we are continuing to clean trains on average about three or four times a day, buses three or four times a day,” he said.

“We are urging commuters if you feel the slightest bit unwell don’t get on the transport network.”

