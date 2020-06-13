Sydney teacher among four NSW coronavirus cases

NSW has recorded its first locally acquired case of COVID-19 for more than two weeks, health authorities say.

A man in his 20s tested positive for coronavirus with NSW Health saying he had not attended any recent mass gatherings or protests.

NSW Health authorities also confirmed a teacher from Sydney’s eastern suburbs has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The case – one of four confirmed in the state over the previous 24 hours – caused Rose Bay Public School to be closed on Friday.

NSW Health said they were investigating the source of the infection in the school worker and whether it is an older infection.

“The date of infection is still to be determined and this case may be an older infection,” NSW Health said in a statement.

“The source of infection is also being investigated. As a precaution, all close contacts of this case are being identified and advised of the need to isolate and monitor for symptoms.”

Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty said the man’s close contacts are being contacted by the government agency.

“We understand this case did not attend any recent mass gatherings, including protests,” he said.

The confirmation brings to an end the state’s two-week long streak of having no community-transmitted infections.

The other two cases recorded on Friday were international travellers who were already in quarantine.

Dr McAnulty thanked people for continuing to come forward for testing which helped identify cases in the community as quickly as possible.

“The virus is likely still circulating in the community – people with mild symptoms or those who show now obvious symptoms can unknowingly pass the infection on to other people,” he said, urging anyone with even mild symptoms to get tested.

“This is important for everyone in the community, and especially important for anyone who attended attended any rallies in recent days.”

There have been 3119 cases of coronavirus in NSW with 47 currently being treated.

-with AAP