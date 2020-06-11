NSW coronavirus restrictions will be further eased from Saturday, when households will be able to welcome up to 20 guests.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian made the announcement this morning, and also revealed up to 20 people would be able to gather in groups outside from the same date.

Food courts will also be open from Saturday, as long as people can abide by the four-square-metre rule.

“This is based on the health advice, given the data and how well we’ve been doing,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Up to 20 guests will be permitted on top of the people who already live in the house, the Premier said.

Community transmission of COVID-19 has flatlined over the past two weeks in NSW, with no new cases recorded.

“We cannot forget the virus is still amongst us,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“The virus is deadly, it’s contagious and while these restrictions are being eased let’s be vigilant as well.

“We have done well in NSW not because of any government or body making decisions, we have done well because the community, as frustrating as it has been, because the community has come together, worked hard and I want that to continue.”

Food courts around NSW will be able to have a maximum of 50 people in them form Saturday as long as they can abide by the four-square-metre rule.

Since last month, people have been able to gather in groups of 10 outside, but that will be doubled from Saturday.

Households in NSW have been able to welcome five visitors since May 15, but today’s announcement signals a major relaxation of those rules.

Other states and territories have also begun relaxing the number of people that are permitted in houses.

In the ACT, 20 people are allowed in homes and from next weekend, people will be able to host up to 50 guests at their house.

Ms Berejiklian said more restrictions would be eased “imminently”.

From Saturday, up to 10 people will be allowed to participate in indoor fitness classes, and up to 100 people will be allowed in gyms, as long as they can adhere to the four-square metre rule.

Next month, community sport competitions will be allowed to restart around the state.

“Unlike other parts of the world, once we open up, once these restrictions are eased we want it to stay that way,” the Premier said.

“Other parts of the world have had to shut back down. We don’t want to be in that position.”

-ABC