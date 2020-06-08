Tributes flow for surfer killed by shark

A northern NSW beach remains closed as tribute flow for a Gold Coast surfer killed by a great white shark on the weekend.

Rob Pedretti died on Sunday after he was mauled by the three-metre shark at Salt Beach at South Kingscliff.

Members of the surfing community have taken to social media to pay their respects to the 60-year-old and to acknowledge the hero surfers who helped him back to the beach.

Mark McDougall from the Palm Beach Boardriders described how Mr Pedretti was “tragically taken doing what he loved”.

Friend Tim Buckley posted on the same Facebook page the shark made more than one attempt to attack Mr Pedretti.

Two other surfers fought off the shark and brought him to shore, but he died on the beach. Sky News reported Queensland police have vowed to honour the heroes who tried to save Mr Pedretti’s life.

“Twice the shark come back to attack , Frank , was surfing with him , protected him , got him in ,,,,but passed due to the severed tendon … you guys are brave,” he wrote.

Others have described him as a gentleman who was always relaxed and had a smile on his face.

“RIP Rob, condolences to your family and friends,” Greg Johnston wrote.

“Such a shock to everyone that it was you. You were always so chilled and good for a chat to anyone and everyone.”

Mr Pedretti was bitten on the back of his thigh as he was in the water.

NSW Police were granted permission to destroy the shark if necessary, however the catch-and-kill order has since expired after it left the area.

All beaches in the Tweed Shire Council area, from Duranbah to Pottsville, will remain closed until Tuesday morning, when the situation is reassessed.

Jimmy Keough from Surf Life Saving NSW urged swimmers and surfers to heed the warnings and stay out of the water.

Mr Keough also confirmed drone surveillance of the water finished at the end of May, less than two weeks ago.

There have now been three fatal shark attacks in Australia in 2020.

Gary Johnson, 57, an experienced diver was killed by a shark near Cull Island in Esperance on Western Australia’s south coast in January.

A shark also killed 23-year-old Queensland ranger Zachary Robba in April off North West Island some 50km east of Rockhampton.

-AAP