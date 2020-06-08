Tear gas fired to breaks up Sydney jail incident

An investigation is underway after a brawl broke out at Sydney’s Long Bay jail, forcing Corrective Services officers to fire tear gas into an exercise yard.

A spokesperson for Corrective Services NSW said a brawl broke out in a yard about 12pm at the prison, which houses maximum and minimum security prisoners at Malabar near Sydney.

Dozens of police were reportedly called to the jail.

Corrective Services NSW said tear gas was used to control the inmates and that the situation was under control, the ABC reported.

At 3pm on Monday, Corrective Services issued a statement which was provided to the ABC.

“Correction officers from Long Bay Hospital and our security operations group have responded to an incident.

“The incident started at about midday, when a number of

inmates in one yard started fighting. Other inmates refused to obey officers’ directions and allowed staff to go into the fight.

“Gas was deployed to safely secure those inmates. Inmates in another two yards began to refuse obeying staff directions, gas was deployed with officers now safely securing those inmates.

“At this stage, one inmate has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog when he refused to drop a jailmate’s weapon,” it read.

More than 20 inmates were seen lined up along the fence, lying down on the ground and surrounded by officers in riot gear.

Inmates were then handcuffed and escorted back into the building.

Parents told the ABC children at a nearby playground were affected and had to be taken inside, while residents in neighbouring homes also complained of burning sensations in their eyes and throats.

Residents said they could also hear a voice from the prison’s PA system repeatedly directing inmates to sit down along the fence, the ABC reported.

