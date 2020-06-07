Surfer dies after shark attack off northern NSW beach

A surfer has died after a shark attack in northern New South Wales.

Witnesses told police a 3-metre shark attacked a man shortly after 10.00am, at Salt Beach, just south of Kingscliff.

Several boardriders came to his assistance and fought off the shark.

The man was helped to shore and received first aid for serious injuries to his left leg but died at the scene.

He is believed to be a 60-year-old man from Queensland.

Beaches between Kingscliff and Cabarita will remain closed for 24 hours.

Kingscliff local Stuart Gonsal had just arrived at the beach ready for a surf, when he found out about the fatal attack.

“We came down and we hadn’t got in the water and police were immediately hauling people in,” Mr Gonsal said.

“A lot of people were still stuck out the back there.

“Then an ambulance was here and we found out there was a fatal shark attack on the southside of the rock wall.

“We were going to get in, we’re not going to now for sure.

Mr Gonsal said there had been a lot of fishing boats out on the water and there was “a fair bit of action out there in terms of fish today.”.

“It took a while to get all the people out of the water.”

Police and the Department of Primary Industry will investigate the incident.