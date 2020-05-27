Arrest over Nicole Cartwright’s 2018 Sydney park death

A man has been arrested over the death of a 32-year-old woman whose body was found wrapped in a bedsheet in a Sydney park nearly two years ago.

Nicole Cartwright’s body was discovered at Buffalo Creek Reserve in Hunters Hill on October 3, 2018, sparking a police investigation into her possible murder.

She was last seen two days earlier in the early hours of her 32nd birthday by a ride-share driver who dropped her near Robson Park in Haberfield.

An autopsy into her death was inconclusive but revealed she had suffered head injuries.

Detectives on Wednesday arrested a 51-year-old man and expect to charge him later in the day, NSW Police said in a statement.

Ms Cartwright had been using online dating websites, social media and classified ads to meet people before her death.

-AAP