News State New South Wales Arrest over Nicole Cartwright’s 2018 Sydney park death

Arrest over Nicole Cartwright’s 2018 Sydney park death

Detectives have arrested a 51-year-old man over the 2018 death of Nicole Cartwright, whose body was found wrapped in a bedsheet in a Sydney park. Photo: NSW Police
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A man has been arrested over the death of a 32-year-old woman whose body was found wrapped in a bedsheet in a Sydney park nearly two years ago.

Nicole Cartwright’s body was discovered at Buffalo Creek Reserve in Hunters Hill on October 3, 2018, sparking a police investigation into her possible murder.

She was last seen two days earlier in the early hours of her 32nd birthday by a ride-share driver who dropped her near Robson Park in Haberfield.

An autopsy into her death was inconclusive but revealed she had suffered head injuries.

Detectives on Wednesday arrested a 51-year-old man and expect to charge him later in the day, NSW Police said in a statement.

Ms Cartwright had been using online dating websites, social media and classified ads to meet people before her death.

-AAP

Trending Now

Michael Pascoe: Earth to Morrison, it’s reality check time
Hannah Gadsby Douglas
Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette follow-up Douglas makes debut
George Floyd arrest
‘Don’t kill me!’ Video shows US man pleading with officer before his death
nsw public transport coronavirus
Our public transport networks need to change. And fast, experts say
Australian researchers warn coronavirus vaccine not a cure all
energy-bills-savings-edm
Australians not reducing energy use despite looming bills pain
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video