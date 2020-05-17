News State New South Wales NSW pilot dies as his ultralight tumbles from the sky

NSW pilot dies as his ultralight tumbles from the sky

Samaritans were unable to revive the pilot after he was hauled from the crumpled wreckage. Photo: ABC
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A man has died in a crash involving a homemade ultralight plane near an aero club near Maitland in the NSW Hunter Region.

Police were called to a property in Windella, about 50 kilometres from Newcastle, following reports a plane had crashed in a backyard.

The man, who is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be 44 years old, was the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft when it crashed shortly after 10am.

Officers from Port Stephens Hunter Police District have established a crime scene.

Witnesses rushed to the crash scene, removing the pilot and performing CPR until paramedics arrived, but he could not be revived.

NSW Ambulance Duty Operations Manager Shane Harris said the ultralight came close to crashing into nearby homes.

“From what I understand, it’s a homemade-style ultralight,” Mr Harris said.

“The ultralight has failed to make the runway where it’s crashed … the single male occupant was trapped in the wreckage for a period of time.”

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau and police are now investigating the cause of the crash.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

– ABC

Trending Now

Lockdown leads to more time in the bedroom, but babies won’t follow
Person watching television, holding remote control and bowl of popcorn
From prestige dramas to direct-to-streaming films: Coronavirus will change entertainment
Wild blue blunder? Qld’s surprise bid for Virgin raises a host of troubling questions
Red Symons against a background of someone swimming
Red Symons calls on sporting gents and ladies to explain themselves
Coronavirus restrictions: As lockdown lifts, some Australians take it as an invitation to party
Michael Pascoe: Morrison shoots up his own town, but did Dutton start it?