NSW pilot dies as his ultralight tumbles from the sky

A man has died in a crash involving a homemade ultralight plane near an aero club near Maitland in the NSW Hunter Region.

Police were called to a property in Windella, about 50 kilometres from Newcastle, following reports a plane had crashed in a backyard.

The man, who is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be 44 years old, was the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft when it crashed shortly after 10am.

Officers from Port Stephens Hunter Police District have established a crime scene.

Witnesses rushed to the crash scene, removing the pilot and performing CPR until paramedics arrived, but he could not be revived.

NSW Ambulance Duty Operations Manager Shane Harris said the ultralight came close to crashing into nearby homes.

“From what I understand, it’s a homemade-style ultralight,” Mr Harris said.

“The ultralight has failed to make the runway where it’s crashed … the single male occupant was trapped in the wreckage for a period of time.”

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau and police are now investigating the cause of the crash.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

– ABC