Sydneysiders will soon be able to enjoy the city’s beaches in groups of up to 10 people, as NSW continues to wind back COVID-19 restrictions.

Randwick City Council will on Friday reopen all of its beaches which include Clovelly, Coogee, and Maroubra, as well as some ocean pools.

But Mayor Danny Said said beachgoers shouldn’t become complacent.

“The relaxation of some restrictions means we’re taking small, cautious steps towards life as we used to know it, but is not an indication that we should become complacent,” Mr Said said on Thursday.

The council was forced to shut several beaches following the relaxation of rules in April, after crowds ignored ‘stern warnings’ about the need to practise social distancing.

Playgrounds, outdoor gyms, basketball courts and skate parks will also open for recreational activity, as long as social distancing is observed.

“If at any point an area looks busy or full, we ask that people use common sense and use the facility at another time,” Mr Said said.

All ocean pools will progressively, except for bar two – Wylies Baths and McIver’s Ladies Baths – due to upgrading work and staffing limitations.

It is understood Waverley Council will reopen Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beaches on Friday for groups of up to 10 people.

Bondi Beach was closed on March 21 after thousands of sunbathers crowded on the sand, sparking condemnation around the world.

-with AAP