News State New South Wales Woman eye gouges supermarket worker

Woman eye gouges supermarket worker

supermarket assault coronavirus queue
Police say the fight began when the woman was told to observe social distancing measures. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A woman has allegedly spat in a supermarket worker’s face and gouged her eyes after being denied entry to a store on the NSW South Coast.

Police say the 35-year-old became verbally abusive after being asked by staff to observe coronavirus social distancing measures at the supermarket at Vincentia, south-east of Nowra about 3pm on Wednesday.

When a store worker, aged 49, asked the woman to leave she allegedly spat in her face and a fight erupted.

The younger woman allegedly pulled the worker’s hair, gouged her eyes and damaged her jewellery before leaving.

Both women suffered minor injuries.

Police later arrested the 35-year-old at a Sanctuary Point home and charged her with common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm and damaging property.

She is due to appear in Nowra Local Court on June 15.

-with AAP

Trending Now

Super fund members should only access their savings as a last resort.
Super members warned of ‘tragedies’ caused by early access to super
Coronavirus forces schools to shift online. Here’s how to keep kids focused
How the pandemic will affect spending in five key areas
Coronavirus Easter travel debate: Politicians’ beach house attitudes muddle Easter holiday puzzle
sam-neill-coronavirus
Sam Neill sparks joy on Twitter in time of coronavirus
Parliament passes $130 billion JobKeeper wage subsidies package