A driver who allegedly mowed down a group of children on a Sydney footpath, killing four, has been accused of being on drugs and speeding at 45 km/h over the limit at the time.

NSW Police laid an additional 14 charges against Samuel William Davidson when he appeared at Parramatta Local Court on Thursday.

The 29-year-old now faces 33 charges over the death of Abdallah siblings Sienna, eight, Angelina, 12, and Antony, 13, alongside their 11-year-old cousin Veronique Sakr in early February.

They were four of seven children struck when Davidson’s Mitsubishi ute mounted a footpath on Bettington Road in Oatlands.

It’s believed they were going for ice cream.

The children’s families did not appear in court when Davidson was hit with the fresh charges including four counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death under the influence of drugs.

Detectives allege he had traces of MDMA and cocaine in his system.

Mr Davidson was also charged with two counts of driving with an illicit drug present in his blood.

He has additionally been charged with four counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death while speeding more than 45 km/h over the limit, running a red light and not giving his particulars to police.

Mr Davidson was arrested after returning a positive roadside breath test and allegedly recording a blood alcohol reading of 0.15 – three times the legal limit.

He was previously charged with a long list of offences including four counts of manslaughter, dangerous driving occasioning death, grievous bodily harm, negligent driving and drink driving.

He’s scheduled to next appear in court on June 11.

-AAP